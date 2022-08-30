Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Grows By 50.9%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the July 31st total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

GLDI stock remained flat at $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 809,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,232,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 356,473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.