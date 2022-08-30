Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Drops By 29.0%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 13,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,630. Culp has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.97 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CULP shares. TheStreet cut Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

