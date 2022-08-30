Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Grows By 19.6%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,731. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

