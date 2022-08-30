Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Declines By 14.4%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Docebo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Docebo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $12,884,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Price Performance

DCBO traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,470. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Docebo Company Profile

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.