Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Increases By 19.3%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 437.8 days.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $14.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
