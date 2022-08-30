Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Declines By 12.0%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,900 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 3,808,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 817.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. 334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. Emera has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

