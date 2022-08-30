Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Grows By 14.3%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

EMMA stock remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

