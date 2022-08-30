Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Decreases By 29.2%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 31st total of 3,386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,973.0 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of ESRCF remained flat at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. ESR Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $3.90.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

