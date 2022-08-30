Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rises By 20.5%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.60.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 122,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,583. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

