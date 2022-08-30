Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Declines By 38.6%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,200 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fibra UNO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,315. Fibra UNO has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

