Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Expands By 10.1%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FFLWF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fire & Flower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.