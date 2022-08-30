Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Increases By 6.5%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,449.0 days.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $9.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

