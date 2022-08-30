Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Increases By 6.5%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,449.0 days.
flatexDEGIRO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $9.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $119.57.
About flatexDEGIRO
