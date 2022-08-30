Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Drops By 28.6%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EFAS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 3,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd.

