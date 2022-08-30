Short Interest in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Declines By 29.3%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Stock Performance

NYSE HZN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,287. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Stories

