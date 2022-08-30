Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Drops By 28.8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,810,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 33,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 3,600,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 193.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,245 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

