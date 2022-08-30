Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Drops By 28.8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,810,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 33,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IAMGOLD Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 3,600,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.