Short Interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Rises By 50.2%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Insider Transactions at IMARA
In other IMARA news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 83,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $92,350.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,017,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,729.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,629 shares of company stock worth $130,514. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMARA
IMARA Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMRA remained flat at $1.21 on Monday. 76,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,909. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.99. IMARA has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.
See Also
