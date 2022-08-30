Short Interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Rises By 50.2%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get IMARA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IMARA

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 83,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $92,350.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,017,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,729.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,629 shares of company stock worth $130,514. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMARA

IMARA Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 273.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 252.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMRA remained flat at $1.21 on Monday. 76,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,909. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.99. IMARA has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

About IMARA

(Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.