Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Declines By 29.1%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFSPF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Interfor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IFSPF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. Interfor has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

