Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Expands By 9.1%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.4 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
Shares of KRYAF stock remained flat at $107.79 on Tuesday. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76.
Kerry Group Company Profile
