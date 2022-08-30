Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Expands By 9.1%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.4 days.

Shares of KRYAF stock remained flat at $107.79 on Tuesday. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

