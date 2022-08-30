Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Expands By 27.7%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $38.25 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 1st.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (LFDJF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.