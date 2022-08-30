Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Expands By 27.7%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $38.25 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 1st.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

