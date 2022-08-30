Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Increases By 54.9%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $29.44.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.