Short Interest in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rises By 18.7%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 110,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,210. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $11.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

