Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Rises By 24.3%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.8 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MALRF traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. 1,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.27.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

