Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Expands By 30.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 1,283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF remained flat at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

