Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Expands By 30.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 1,283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.0 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF remained flat at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.71.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
