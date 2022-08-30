Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Decreases By 33.7%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Nabtesco stock remained flat at $21.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

