Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Decreases By 33.7%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
Nabtesco stock remained flat at $21.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.
About Nabtesco
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.