Short Interest in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Drops By 33.3%

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NVAC stock remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. NorthView Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthView Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $11,618,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,353,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,637,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthView Acquisition by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 600,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

