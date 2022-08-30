Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Expands By 18.2%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

O3 Mining stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 17,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

