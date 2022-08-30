Short Interest in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Declines By 23.0%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 819,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PBF Logistics Trading Down 4.5 %

PBFX traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 256,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,775. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,282,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,727,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

See Also

