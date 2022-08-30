Short Interest in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Declines By 20.6%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Performant Financial stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
