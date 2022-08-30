Short Interest in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Declines By 20.6%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 2,004.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 388,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

