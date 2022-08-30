Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Rises By 22.2%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PNRG traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $190.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $105.00.
Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources
In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,558 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $118,439.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,044,049.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,101 shares of company stock valued at $784,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
