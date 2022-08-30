Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Expands By 27.4%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the July 31st total of 1,235,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 316,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

