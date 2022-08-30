Short Interest in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Expands By 17.9%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

