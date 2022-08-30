Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Expands By 18.2%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

Small Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 211,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. It is also developing a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

