Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Increases By 55.6%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SNCRL remained flat at $22.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

Further Reading

