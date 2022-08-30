Short Interest in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Rises By 50.0%

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFGDU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Growth for Good Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

