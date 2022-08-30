Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Drops By 26.2%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZURVY opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZURVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.67.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

