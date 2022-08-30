Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its position in Chegg by 3.7% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

