Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in STERIS by 84.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STE opened at $198.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

