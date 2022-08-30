Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,498 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

MIY opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

