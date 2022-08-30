Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

EHI stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

