Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,358 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. 55I LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.