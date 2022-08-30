Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

