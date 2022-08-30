Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 182.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,986,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $116.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.