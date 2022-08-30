Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $130.88 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.71 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

