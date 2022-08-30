SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

