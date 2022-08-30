SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.28.
SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
SITE Centers Price Performance
Shares of SITC opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.50.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
