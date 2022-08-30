Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,119.06. In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 10,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.02 per share, with a total value of C$64,052.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 705,980 shares in the company, valued at C$4,249,999.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,119.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,824.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

