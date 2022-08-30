Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 28796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Skillsoft Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillsoft news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,085.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 708,861 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

