SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the July 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SLM by 40.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

