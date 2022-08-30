SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $1.37 million and $3,233.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821746 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SmartCredit Token
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.
