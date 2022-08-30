Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SNN opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

