Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 13%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 26,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Snipp Interactive Stock Down 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.21 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

